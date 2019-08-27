Who is Ansu Fati, Barcelona's latest talented youngster?
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Aug 2019 04:07 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 04:07 AM BdST
Ansu Fati made history for Barcelona during their 5-2 victory over Real Betis as he became the second-youngest player to represent the Catalan giants in La Liga aged 16 years and 298 days.
Here are some facts about the club's latest starlet.
Ansu, full name Anssumane Fati, was born in the small west African nation of Guinea-Bissau in October 2002 and moved to Spain, where his father Bori had settled. "He came over here aged six or seven, I'd come over before and didn't know that he played football," Bori told Spanish radio station COPE. "Everyone told me I had no idea how good my son was, he ran rings round everyone."
Despite being the latest gem to emerge from Barca's academy, the forward grew up in the small town of Herrera, 120 kilometres away from Seville and he started his career with Sevilla.
It did not take long for Spain's big clubs to start circling, with Real Madrid and Barca taking interest in the nine-year-old.
"Real Madrid offered better money than Barca," his father said. "But they were the ones who came to my house with the contract and convinced me. When Sevilla found out they were angry and they didn't play him for a year."
Fati joined Barca aged 10 in 2012.
It is not just Ansu who is a talented footballer, with both his brothers also on Barca's books. Brahima, 21, is on loan at Calahorra from the Camp Nou while his younger brother plays in the same La Masia youth team as Thiago Messi, son of Lionel.
Such is the club's faith in him, the forward recently signed a deal that will keep him there until 2022 which contains a 100 million euro release clause. He was called up by coach Ernesto Valverde following injuries to Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele after impressing for the Under-19 team in pre-season despite being three years younger than most of his team mates.
Fati missed out on becoming the club's youngster player in a league fixture by 20 days. Vicente Martinez played aged 16 years 278 days in the 1940s.
According to the club, Barca's youngest debutant was Albert Almasque, who played for the first team in the Macaya Cup in 1902 aged 13 years, 11 months and six days.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Who is Ansu Fati, Barcelona's latest talented youngster?
- PSG forwards Mbappe, Cavani sidelined by injuries
- Injured Messi out of Barca game with Betis
- Real Madrid held to frustrating draw with Valladolid after late equaliser
- Salah at the double as Liverpool dispatch Arsenal
- Tributes pour in as Spanish striker Torres retires
- Dhaka Abahani take first-leg lead against North Korean April 25 in AFC Cup semis
- Man United condemn online racist abuse of Pogba after penalty miss
- Kroos piledriver helps Real win at Celta but Modric sees red
- Two out of two for Arsenal as Aubameyang sinks stubborn Burnley
Most Read
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- ‘Joy Bangla’ is everyone’s slogan, Salman F Rahman says
- Why only me? BNP MP Rumeen asks as her land application goes viral
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir faces possible sacking over scandal
- DMP DC Ibrahim suspended for ‘inaction’ to stop grabbing of martyr's family land
- Call for end to persecution as Rohingya refugees demand justice on ‘black day’
- Govt moves to punish Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir after lurid videos go viral
- Popular actor Khalilur Rahman Babar dies at 68
- Trump caught off guard as Iran's Zarif lands in G7 summit town
- Three UPDF activists die in Khagrachhari 'shootout' with army