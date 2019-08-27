PSG forwards Mbappe, Cavani sidelined by injuries
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Aug 2019 03:57 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 03:57 AM BdST
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for at least four weeks and his strike partner Edison Cavani for three after they picked up injuries in Sunday's 4-0 Ligue 1 victory over Toulouse, the French champions said on Monday.
Uruguay forward Cavani was substituted after 13 minutes and scans confirmed a hip injury, while Mbappe, who limped off midway through the second half, has damaged his hamstring, PSG said in a statement.
Forward Neymar has not played this season amid uncertainty over the Brazil international's future.
Cavani and Mbappe will miss PSG's league games against Metz, Strasbourg and Olympique Lyonnais but could return before they face Reims on Sept 25.
