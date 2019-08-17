Home > Sport

Barca beaten in Bilbao by thunderous strike from Aduriz

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Aug 2019 03:28 AM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2019 03:30 AM BdST

Champions Barcelona fell to a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in their opening La Liga game of the season thanks to a sensational late overhead kick from veteran striker Aritz Aduriz.

The 38-year-old came off the bench late in the game and soon made Barca pay for squandering several chances by acrobatically lashing an unstoppable shot into the net in the 89th minute.

The Catalans were without injured captain Lionel Messi but lined up with 200 million euros of new talent in France forward Antoine Griezmann and Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

However, they lacked sparkle against an energetic Bilbao side.

Luis Suarez struck the near post in the first half when presented with a terrible back pass from Athletic's Unai Lopez and was soon forced off with a calf injury, while substitute Rafinha rattled the crossbar after coming on.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Unfit Messi ruled out of season opener

Van Dijk, Messi, Ronaldo  vie for UEFA award

Atletico down Juventus

File Photo. Reuters

Kane double helps Spurs beat Villa

Inter sign Lukaku from Man Utd

Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Stoke City v Leicester City - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-On-Trent, Britain - July 27, 2019 Leicester City's Harry Maguire applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters

Man Utd land Maguire in record deal

Messi suspended, fined after corruption remarks

Pelé sends video message to Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.