Lionel Messi suspended for 3 months and fined $50,000 for CONMEBOL criticism
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2019 09:31 AM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2019 09:31 AM BdST
Argentine star Lionel Messi was suspended for three months from international play by CONMEBOL after he accused the organisation of corruption during Copa America, according to ESPN.
The 32-year-old Messi found himself in trouble twice at Copa America. He called out officials following Argentina’s loss against Brazil. Messi then received a red card during Argentina’s win over Chile. He was so furious about the red card that he did not show up to accept his third-place medal.
Following the contest, Messi went off on CONMEBOL, saying Argentina didn’t need to be “part of the corruption”. CONMEBOL was responsible for organising the Copa America.
Messi was also fined $50,000 for those comments. He has seven days to appeal his punishment.
Messi will miss three friendlies during his suspension. He will also have to serve a one-game suspension in the South American World Cup qualifiers for receiving that red card against Chile at Copa America.
WARNING:
