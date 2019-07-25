Atletico ask La Liga to block Griezmann's Barca registration, says Tebas
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jul 2019 03:25 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 03:25 AM BdST
Atletico Madrid have asked La Liga to block French forward Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona in a dispute over the transfer fee between the two clubs, according to the Spanish league's president Javier Tebas.
Spanish champions Barcelona announced the signing of Griezmann this month for 120 million euros ($133.75 million) but Atletico complained that the Catalan club had not paid enough to trigger the player's release clause.
The buy-out clause had dropped from 200 million euros to 120 million euros on July 1, but Atletico claim that Griezmann's May 14 announcement that he was leaving the club is proof a deal was struck between the player and Barcelona much earlier.
"(Atletico) submitted a complaint and put in doubt whether we should pass Griezmann's licence to Barcelona," Tebas told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Wednesday.
"There's a process that has been put in motion and those overseeing it will have to come to resolve the case.
"It is possible to block a player's transfer. La Liga will have to decide what course of action to take."
Griezmann has already played a friendly for his new club, a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in Japan on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8972 euros)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Messi banned for one game for Copa America red card
- Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face rape charge in Las Vegas
- Influential Pogba must stay at Man United, says Mata
- Barca's Rakitic unmoved by transfer rumours
- Kane hits 93rd minute wonder-goal as Spurs sink Juventus in Singapore
- Bale close to leaving Real Madrid, says Zidane
- Algeria win Africa Cup of Nations with freak early goal against Senegal
- Juventus snare De Ligt from Ajax for 75 million euros
- Bangladesh drawn with Qatar, India in second round of World Cup pre-qualifiers
- Barca bring youngster Cucurella back from Eibar
Most Read
- ‘No-one listened to what she said’: Witnesses recount lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- Midnight bomb scare in Dhaka’s Paltan, Khamarbari
- Satellite images show Myanmar's 'minimal preparations' for Rohingya return: Think-tank
- In Pakistan, a feminist hero is under fire and on the run
- Dengue cases hit all-time high for a month in Bangladesh
- Arrestees in lynching cases linked to ‘anti-government’ force, says IGP Patwary
- Food Safety Authority sues 10 firms after ‘lead is found in pasteurised milk’
- Key suspect in Dhaka lynching, Hridoy, arrested in Narayanganj
- Afghanistan recoils at Trump’s comments about destroying the country
- Indian businessman Pramod Mittal detained in Bosnia