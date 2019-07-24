Home > Sport

Messi banned for one game for Copa America red card

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jul 2019 08:35 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 08:35 AM BdST

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been banned for one game and fined $1,500 after being sent off against Chile in the Copa America third-place playoff and levelling accusations of "corruption" at South American football chiefs.

Messi was shown the red card after clashing with Gary Medel and afterwards alleged that the tournament had been fixed in favour of the hosts Brazil, who beat Argentina in a controversial semi-final on their way to claiming the title.

Messi called the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) "corrupt" and did not attend the ceremony to pick up his medal.

CONMEBOL said on Tuesday that Messi's comments were "unacceptable" but backed down from imposing a tougher sanction on the five-times world player of the year.

The ban is expected to be served in Argentina’s first qualifier for the 2022 World Cup.

In another Argentina-related decision on Tuesday, CONMEBOL removed the head of the Argentine Football Association's Claudio Tapia as their official representative at FIFA.

Tapia also sharply criticised CONMEBOL during and after the Copa America.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ronaldo won’t face rape charge

Premier League - Manchester United v Cardiff City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 12, 2019 Manchester United's Paul Pogba looks dejected after the match REUTERS

Pogba must stay at Man Utd: Mata

La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 22, 2018. Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic in action. REUTERS

Rakitic unmoved by transfer rumours

International Champions Cup - Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore - July 21, 2019 Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds the fans at the end of the match. Reuters

Spurs sink Juventus in Singapore

Bale close to leaving Real: Zidane

Algeria win Africa Cup of Nations

Juventus snare De Ligt from Ajax

Bangladesh drawn with Qatar, India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.