Home > Sport

Influential Pogba must stay at Man United, says Mata

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Jul 2019 01:25 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 01:25 AM BdST

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is a positive influence in the dressing room and must extend his stay at the club to help bring trophies back to Old Trafford, team mate Juan Mata said.

Pogba said last month that he could seek a new challenge after three years at United, while his agent recently told The Times that the 26-year-old intends to leave the club amid reports linking him to Juventus and Real Madrid.

However, Mata wants Pogba's future to include United winning "big trophies" in 2019-20 campaign, having failed to lift a major trophy since their Europa League triumph in May 2017.

"We all know Paul and he is a fantastic midfielder, and a very good guy, very positive, and a good influence for everyone," Spanish midfielder Mata told Sky Sports.

"As a team mate and a friend I would like him to stay and be happy because he is a very good player for us.

"We know we have to do better than last season. This club has won more trophies than any other club in England. We want to win big trophies again."

In Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season as United manager, the club will be aiming to improve on last term's sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, when they ended up 32 points behind champions and local rivals Manchester City.

Mata agreed a contract extension at United last month, and fellow Spaniard, goalkeeper David de Gea, is also closing in on a new long-term deal, according to reports in the British media.

"David is the best or one of the best goalkeepers in the world, for sure," Mata said.

"He is one of my best friends, so I want him to stay. On a professional level, it will be great for us if he stays because he will give us many points over the next seasons."

United open their 2019-20 league campaign against Chelsea on Aug. 11.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

International Champions Cup - Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore - July 21, 2019 Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds the fans at the end of the match. Reuters

Spurs sink Juventus in Singapore

Bale close to leaving Real: Zidane

Algeria win Africa Cup of Nations

Juventus snare De Ligt from Ajax

Bangladesh drawn with Qatar, India

Barca bring Cucurella back

Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Semi-Final - Senegal v Tunisia - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 14, 2019 Senegal players celebrate after the match REUTERS

Senegal in Cup of Nations final

Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer Laurence Griffiths/Pool via REUTERS

Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon epic

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.