Home > Sport

Juventus snare De Ligt from Ajax for 75 million euros

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Jul 2019 04:57 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 04:57 AM BdST

Juventus announced the signing of Dutch teenager Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday, having secured one of the most sought-after young players in world football for 75 million euros ($84.25 million).

The 19-year-old Netherlands international, who captained his former club in their thrilling run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A champions.

"It's the news all Bianconeri fans have been waiting to hear all summer: Matthijs de Ligt is officially a Juventus player!" the club said in a statement on their website https://www.juventus.com/en/news/news/2019/de-ligt-is-bianconero.php.

The contract includes a buyout clause of 150 million euros that will be activated in its third year, broadcaster Sky Italy reported on Wednesday.

De Ligt becomes one of the most expensive defenders in the world, with his national team captain Virgil van Dijk top of the list following his move to Liverpool from Southampton for 75 million pounds ($94 million) in 2018.

After breaking into the Ajax first team aged 17 in 2016, De Ligt established himself as a regular starter over the following season and soon became the most coveted defender in Europe due to his strength, anticipation and ability on the ball.

He played 90 minutes in 17 of Ajax's 18 Champions League matches last season, scoring three times in a run which culminated in a semi-final defeat to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on away goals.

De Ligt did win the Eredivisie title and Dutch Cup in his final campaign at Ajax, alongside team mate Frenkie De Jong, who has since joined Barcelona.

Spanish media reported that De Ligt had also been courted by the Catalans, but the player's agent Mino Raiola said at Juventus' headquarters on Wednesday that the Italian club were always the preferred destination.

"It's not a question of who wanted him most, but Juve are the best team for him. For a defender it is important to come to Italy," Raiola told reporters.

"If you are to become the greatest in the world, it is a necessary stage.

"He's the number one among the youngsters. He's like (Pavel) Nedved, maybe more than him, for his mentality and he's like Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) for his ambition. He has it all."

De Ligt had told Netherlands' NOS television in June that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo asked him to join the Turin-based club at the end of the Nations League final after Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0.

($1 = 0.8902 euros) ($1 = 0.8014 pounds)

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo
ICC suspends Zimbabwe
NZ players make sombre homecoming
File Photo: Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq watches the team train during a practice session in Kingston March 20, 2007. Reuters
Inzamam to step down as chief selector
Umpires are human: New Zealand coach

More stories

Bangladesh drawn with Qatar, India

Barca bring Cucurella back

Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Semi-Final - Senegal v Tunisia - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 14, 2019 Senegal players celebrate after the match REUTERS

Senegal in Cup of Nations final

Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer Laurence Griffiths/Pool via REUTERS

Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon epic

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 Romania's Simona Halep poses with the trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Serena Williams of the US. Reuters

Halep stuns Serena to win Wimbledon title

FILE PHOTO: Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 24, 2019. Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal. Reuters

Barcelona sign Griezmann

Federer holds off Nadal to reach Wimbledon final

FILE PHOTO: Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - May 11, 2019 Paris St Germain's Neymar during the match. Reuters

Neymar can leave on right offer: PSG

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.