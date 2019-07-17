Home > Sport

Barca bring youngster Cucurella back from Eibar

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jul 2019 03:29 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 03:29 AM BdST

Barcelona have re-signed left back Marc Cucurella from Eibar after the 20-year-old's impressive first season in the Spanish top flight.

A statement from the La Liga champions said they had exercised a buy-back clause in the player's contract for four million euros, less than two months after Eibar had agreed to sign him on a permanent basis for two million euros.

Cucurella, who can play on the left side of defence and on the left wing, came through Barca's youth ranks but only played seven minutes of first-team football in the Copa del Rey before moving to Eibar on loan last season, playing 31 La Liga games.

He made his name with a stunning performance in the Basque team's 3-0 win over Real Madrid and scored against Barca in a 2-2 draw on the final day of the season.

Print Friendly and PDF

Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
What salvaged rain-hit World Cup?

More stories

Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Semi-Final - Senegal v Tunisia - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 14, 2019 Senegal players celebrate after the match REUTERS

Senegal in Cup of Nations final

Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer Laurence Griffiths/Pool via REUTERS

Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon epic

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 Romania's Simona Halep poses with the trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Serena Williams of the US. Reuters

Halep stuns Serena to win Wimbledon title

FILE PHOTO: Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 24, 2019. Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal. Reuters

Barcelona sign Griezmann

Federer holds off Nadal to reach Wimbledon final

FILE PHOTO: Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - May 11, 2019 Paris St Germain's Neymar during the match. Reuters

Neymar can leave on right offer: PSG

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup Final - United States v Netherlands - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - Jul 7, 2019 Carli Lloyd of the US and team mates celebrate winning the women's world cup with the trophy. REUTERS

US women won, men lost, but fight for equal pay continues

Brazil win Copa America

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.