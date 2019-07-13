Halep stuns Serena Williams to win maiden Wimbledon title
Published: 13 Jul 2019 08:36 PM BdST
Serena Williams' wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on after Simona Halep stunned the off-key American 6-2 6-2 in a one-sided Wimbledon final on Saturday.
An inspired Halep took full advantage of an error-strewn display by seven-times champion Williams to become the first Romanian to win the Wimbledon title.
The 27-year-old Halep broke serve in the opening game and raced into a 4-0 lead. She remained rock solid throughout and Williams simply could not respond.
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 Serena Williams of the US holds a trophy after losing the final against Romania's Simona Halep. Reuters
It is the second year running that Williams arrived in the final seeking to match Margaret Court's record 24 singles majors. Last year she failed to get a set against Angelique Kerber. She then went on to lose the US Open final.
