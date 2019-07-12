Home > Sport

Barca sign Griezmann for 120 million euros after lengthy pursuit

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Jul 2019 09:17 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 09:17 PM BdST

Barcelona have signed French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for 120 million euros ($135 million) on a five-year deal after paying his release clause, the La Liga champions said in a statement on Friday.

France forward Griezmann, 28, rejected a move to Barcelona last year but announced in May he was leaving the Madrid side, where he has spent the last five seasons since signing from Real Sociedad in 2014.

"FC Barcelona has paid the 120 million euro buyout clause to release Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid," the La Liga champions said in a statement.

"The player will sign a contract with his new club for the next five seasons, through to 30 June 2024, with a buyout clause of 800 million euros."

Barca's capture of Griezmann ends their long-running pursuit of the Frenchman which has been the worst-kept secret in Spanish football, with the Catalans having tried to lure the forward to the Nou Camp since November 2017.

Griezmann famously revealed he was snubbing Barca's offer in a documentary called The Decision which stoked tensions between the player and the club, not least because it was made by the production company owned by Barca defender Gerard Pique.

He signed a new deal with Atletico until 2023 containing a buy-out clause of 200 million euros, which dropped to 120 million on July 1 2019.

The France striker scored 133 goals in all competitions for Atletico and his signing adds further firepower to a Barca strikeforce already containing Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and could yet be bolstered further by the return of Neymar Jr.

Spanish media reports say the Brazil forward is keen to return to Barca and regrets leaving the club for Paris St Germain in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros.

 

($1 = 0.8894 euros)

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England's JasonRoy speaks with umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus Action Images via Reuters
Roy escapes final ban
Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters
England end 27-year final wait
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters
One of the worst performances: Finch

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 24, 2019. Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal. Reuters

Barcelona sign Griezmann

FILE PHOTO: Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - May 11, 2019 Paris St Germain's Neymar during the match. Reuters

Neymar can leave on right offer: PSG

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup Final - United States v Netherlands - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - Jul 7, 2019 Carli Lloyd of the US and team mates celebrate winning the women's world cup with the trophy. REUTERS

US women won, men lost, but fight for equal pay continues

Brazil win Copa America

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Semi Final - Brazil v Argentina - Mineirao Stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - July 2, 2019 Brazil's Neymar in the stands before the match REUTERS

PSG to take action against Neymar

Football - Women's World Cup Final - United States v Netherlands - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 7, 2019 Megan Rapinoe of the US and team mates celebrate winning the women's world cup with the trophy. Reuters

US win their 4th women's WC

Messi slams 'Brazil fix'

Argentina beat Chile

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.