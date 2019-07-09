Home > Sport

PSG to take action after Neymar skips training

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jul 2019 02:36 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 02:36 AM BdST

French champions Paris St Germain have said they will take action against Neymar after the Brazilian forward failed to report for training on Monday.

The 27-year-old is a reported target for Barcelona, whose President Josep Maria Bartomeu said last week that Neymar wanted to leave the Ligue 1 side to return to Spain, but that PSG were reluctant to sell him.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record 222 million euros ($249 million) in 2017.

"On Monday, July 8, Neymar was due to return to pre-season activities with the Paris St Germain senior squad," PSG said in a statement on their website https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/club-statement-regarding-neymar-jr-s-absence-from-training.

"Paris St Germain notes that Neymar was not in attendance at the agreed time and place. This was without the club's prior authorisation. The club regrets this situation and will therefore take appropriate action."

