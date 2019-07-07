Home > Sport

Messi sent off as Argentina beat Chile 2-1

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jul 2019 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2019 03:14 AM BdST

Lionel Messi was sent off before halftime as Argentina beat Chile 2-1 to win a scrappy and bad-tempered third-place playoff against Chile in the Copa America on Saturday.

The match was 34 minutes old when Chilean captain Gary Medel shepherded out a ball near his own goal. Messi challenged him from behind and Medel reacted angrily, pushing the Argentine and raising his hands.

The Paraguayan referee showed Medel a red card and although Messi did not react he was also sent off, prompting boos in Sao Paulo’s Corinthians arena.

It was only the second red card of Messi's career, the first also coming while playing for Argentina on his debut against Hungary in 2005.

The referee also showed seven yellow cards in a match that was broken up with 37 fouls.

Sergio Aguero put Argentina 1-0 ahead after 12 minutes and Paulo Dybala made it two 10 minutes later with a nice finish after Giovani Lo Celso had put him through on goal.

Arturo Vidal pulled one back for Chile from the penalty spot 14 minutes into the second half.

Hosts Brazil face Peru in the final on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates Action Images via Reuters
Rohit has most centuries at a single WC
Warner heroics for Australia are in vain
Rahul, Rohit help India beat SL
Shoaib Malik retires from ODIs

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - May 11, 2019 Paris St Germain's Neymar during the match. Reuters

PSG don't want to sell Neymar: Barca president

Peru promise improved display

Peru advance to Copa America final

Pakistani men living in Greece play a game of tape-ball cricket in a parking lot in the Tavros neighbourhood in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2019. Reuters

Pakistan's street cricketers in Greece

Football - Women's World Cup - Semi Final - Netherlands v Sweden - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 3, 2019 Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates scoring their first goal with Shanice van de Sanden. Reuters 

Netherlands women in WC final 

Messi improves but wait for trophy is on

Argentina angry as VAR stays out

Brazil beat Argentina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.