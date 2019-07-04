Peru advance to Copa America final with 3-0 win over Chile
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2019 06:14 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 06:14 PM BdST
Peru advanced to the final of the Copa America and a date with hosts Brazil after beating double defending champions Chile 3-0 on Wednesday.
Chile were outclassed by a quick and eager Peru side, who looked a different outfit from the one that scored just three goals in four games on their way to the semi-finals and lost 5-0 to Brazil earlier in the tournament. Peru took the lead 20 minutes into the match when a corner from the right was nodded on to Edison Flores, who volleyed home at the back post.
Peru made it 2-0 17 minutes later after a huge mistake from Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias, who charged out of his area to intercept a long pass but Andre Carillo got there ahead of him.
Carillo's cross found Yoshimar Yotun, who controlled the ball on his chest before volleying home into the unguarded net.
Chile were much better in the second half but their attempts at goal were either off target or safely handled by Pedro Gallese in the Peruvian net.
Captain Paolo Guerrero capped the scoring in stoppage time before Gallese ended his perfect night by saving a dinked penalty from Eduardo Vargas.
"Peru played well, they deserve to be in the final," said Chilean midfielder Gary Medel. "That hurts as we wanted to win another title. We had chances in the second half but we couldn’t convert them."
Peru will play Brazil in the final at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium on Sunday.
Guerrero said they had put the 5-0 group stage rout behind them and would now start planning how to win their first Copa America since 1975.
"I think we all played well, we all made sacrifices," he said. "We were very intense and we deserve to be in the final.
"Now we need to rest and think of Brazil. It’ll be a very hard final."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Netherlands beat Sweden with extra-time rocket to reach their first ever World Cup final
- Argentina angry as VAR stays out of the spotlight
- Messi improves but long wait for Argentina glory drags on
- Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 to reach Copa America final
- US reach World Cup final with dramatic win over England
- Kevin Durant to join Brooklyn Nets in free agency
- While Argentina make progress, Messi toils at Copa
- Dutch head into World Cup semis after 2-0 win over Italy
- Argentina see off Venezuela to set up titanic Copa clash with Brazil
- Rapinoe double takes US past France into semi-finals
Most Read
- Rickshaws banned from key Dhaka roads
- Another Dubai princess defects, anguished poetry ensues
- Kim Kardashian West and Japan reach détente
- Facebook says some users facing outage on its platforms
- Hasina meets Li Keqiang in bilateral meeting
- Police to question Barguna murder suspect Rifat Forazi for seven days
- Bangladesh, China sign five deals on power during Hasina’s visit
- First Hajj flight leaves for Saudi Arabia with 417 pilgrims
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Bangladesh won’t step into ‘debt trap’ while she is in power, says Hasina at China event