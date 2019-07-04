Home > Sport

Peru advance to Copa America final with 3-0 win over Chile

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Jul 2019 06:14 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 06:14 PM BdST

Peru advanced to the final of the Copa America and a date with hosts Brazil after beating double defending champions Chile 3-0 on Wednesday.

Chile were outclassed by a quick and eager Peru side, who looked a different outfit from the one that scored just three goals in four games on their way to the semi-finals and lost 5-0 to Brazil earlier in the tournament. Peru took the lead 20 minutes into the match when a corner from the right was nodded on to Edison Flores, who volleyed home at the back post.

Peru made it 2-0 17 minutes later after a huge mistake from Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias, who charged out of his area to intercept a long pass but Andre Carillo got there ahead of him.

Carillo's cross found Yoshimar Yotun, who controlled the ball on his chest before volleying home into the unguarded net.

Chile were much better in the second half but their attempts at goal were either off target or safely handled by Pedro Gallese in the Peruvian net.

Captain Paolo Guerrero capped the scoring in stoppage time before Gallese ended his perfect night by saving a dinked penalty from Eduardo Vargas.

"Peru played well, they deserve to be in the final," said Chilean midfielder Gary Medel. "That hurts as we wanted to win another title. We had chances in the second half but we couldn’t convert them."

Peru will play Brazil in the final at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium on Sunday.

Guerrero said they had put the 5-0 group stage rout behind them and would now start planning how to win their first Copa America since 1975.

"I think we all played well, we all made sacrifices," he said. "We were very intense and we deserve to be in the final.

"Now we need to rest and think of Brazil. It’ll be a very hard final."

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters
Glimpses of our best: Morgan
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters
Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships
India batsman Rayudu retires
England reach semis

More stories

Football - Women's World Cup - Semi Final - Netherlands v Sweden - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 3, 2019 Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates scoring their first goal with Shanice van de Sanden. Reuters 

Netherlands women in WC final 

Messi improves but wait for trophy is on

Argentina angry as VAR stays out

Brazil beat Argentina

US beat England to reach women’s WC final

Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) warms up before game five of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Reuters

Durant to join Brooklyn Nets

Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Quarter Final - Venezuela v Argentina - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - June 28, 2019 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Venezuela's Junior Moreno. Reuters

Argentina make progress, Messi toils

Football - Women's World Cup - Quarter Final - Italy v Netherlands - Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France - June 29, 2019 Netherlands' Lieke Martens and Kika van Es celebrate after the match. Reuters

Dutch head into World Cup semis

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.