Dutch head into World Cup semis after 2-0 win over Italy

The Dutch, who qualify for the last four of the tournament for the first time, will face the winners of Saturday's other quarter-final between Germany and Sweden in Rennes.

Italy had the better of the chances in the first half but the European champions stepped up their game after the break and both goals came from set-piece deliveries from Sherida Spitse.

Defending World Cup champions the United States will face England in the opening semi-final on Tuesday in Lyon with the second semi on Wednesday.