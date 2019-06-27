Home > Sport

Valencia sign Dutch goalkeeper Cillessen from Barcelona

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Jun 2019 04:06 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 04:06 AM BdST

Valencia have signed Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Barcelona on a four-year deal, both Spanish clubs said on Wednesday.

Barca said in a statement they would receive 35 million euros ($40 million) for the 30-year-old Cillessen, earning a considerable profit on the Dutchman who they signed from Ajax Amsterdam for an initial fee of 13 million euros in 2016.
 
Cillessen played 32 times in three seasons for Barca, never managing to unseat German Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the club's number one goalkeeper.
 
He was regularly picked as first choice in the Copa del Rey, however, lifting the trophy twice with Barca but he was on the losing side in last season's final which Valencia won 2-1 to end an 11-year wait for a trophy.
 
Valencia said Cillessen's contract would contain a buy-out clause of 80 million euros.
 
Cillessen has been capped 50 times by the Netherlands and is their first-choice keeper. 

($1 = 0.8794 euros)

Print Friendly and PDF

Pakistan beat NZ
Secret to Shakib’s WC success
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 22, 2019 West Indies's Chris Gayle celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor Action Images via Reuters
Gayle delays retirement
India torn between Shami, Kumar

More stories

Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Group B - Qatar v Argentina - Arena Do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - June 23, 2019 Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi. Reuters

Argentina in last 8

File Photo: Spain's Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring a penalty against Bolivia during their international friendly soccer match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville May 30, 2014. Reuters

Torres retires

Soccer Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Group C - Uruguay v Japan - Arena Do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - June 20, 2019 Uruguay's Edinson Cavani in action with Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu. REUTERS

Uruguay fight back against Japan

Copa America Brazil 2019 - Group B - Argentina v Paraguay - Mineirao Stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - June 19, 2019 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal REUTERS

Argentina earn lucky draw with Paraguay

Soccer Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Group A - Brazil v Venezuela - Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador, Brazil - Jun 18, 2019 Venezuela's Arquimedes Figuera is shown a yellow card by referee Julio Bascunan REUTERS

Brazil draw with Venezuela

Brazil authorities freeze Neymar mansions

Michel Platini detained

Arsenal Training Centre, St Albans, Britain - May 21, 2019 Arsenal manager Unai Emery during training Action Images via Reuters

Arsenal name Ljungberg as assistant coach

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.