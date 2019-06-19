Japan promotes peace through sport: Embassy

Japan will host Rugby World Cup for the first time in Asia, and the matches will be organised across the country from September to November this year.

Following this event, Tokyo will host the Olympics and Paralympic Games in summer 2020.

Ambassador Hiroyasu Izumi hosted a reception on Tuesday to enhance sport exchanges.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, and representatives from Bangladesh Olympic Association as well as other sport organisations attended the reception.

Earlier on June 17, on the occasion of a visit of Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Miyavi, the renowned Japanese musician, to the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, the Embassy of Japan and UNHCR organised a handover ceremony of football gears and .equipment

The football equipment were donated from the people of Japan to the refugees and handed over to UNHCR through Miyavi, the embassy said.

In Cox’s Bazar, Miyavi met the refugees and played football with refugee children with the donated equipment as well as sang songs together. It is his second visit to Cox’s Bazar after February 2018.

“I am impressed that music and sport activities can not only bring smiles to Rohingya refugee children, but also empower refugees who are in difficult situations” said Miyavi.

At the reception, Ambassador Izumi mentioned that the power of sport can “unite and solidify” people regardless of race or nationality.

Japan will host Rugby World Cup in 2019 and Olympic/Paralympic Games in 2020, which will be an “opportunity” for people all around the world including refugees to enjoy and share the special moment together, he said.