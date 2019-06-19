Japan promotes peace through sport: Embassy
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2019 01:31 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 01:31 AM BdST
The Japanese embassy in Dhaka has said Tokyo promotes “peace” through sports.
Japan will host Rugby World Cup for the first time in Asia, and the matches will be organised across the country from September to November this year.
Following this event, Tokyo will host the Olympics and Paralympic Games in summer 2020.
Ambassador Hiroyasu Izumi hosted a reception on Tuesday to enhance sport exchanges.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, and representatives from Bangladesh Olympic Association as well as other sport organisations attended the reception.
Earlier on June 17, on the occasion of a visit of Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Miyavi, the renowned Japanese musician, to the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, the Embassy of Japan and UNHCR organised a handover ceremony of football gears and .equipment
In Cox’s Bazar, Miyavi met the refugees and played football with refugee children with the donated equipment as well as sang songs together. It is his second visit to Cox’s Bazar after February 2018.
“I am impressed that music and sport activities can not only bring smiles to Rohingya refugee children, but also empower refugees who are in difficult situations” said Miyavi.
At the reception, Ambassador Izumi mentioned that the power of sport can “unite and solidify” people regardless of race or nationality.
Japan will host Rugby World Cup in 2019 and Olympic/Paralympic Games in 2020, which will be an “opportunity” for people all around the world including refugees to enjoy and share the special moment together, he said.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Japan promotes peace through sport: Embassy
- Ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini detained in Qatar World Cup probe
- Arsenal name Ljungberg as Emery's new assistant coach
- Brazil authorities put freeze on Neymar mansions amid tax dispute
- Martinez cracker helps Colombia past Argentina
- Real sign 'Japanese Messi' Kubo from FC Tokyo
- Real Madrid sign French full back Mendy from Lyon
- Draw with Laos sends Bangladesh to second round of Qatar World Cup pre-qualifiers
- Brazil hit seven without reply past hapless Honduras
- Portugal beat Netherlands to win inaugural Nations League title
Most Read
- Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
- Khaleda gets six-month bail in defamation cases
- Shakib, Liton fire Bangladesh to record World Cup win against West Indies
- Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after court hearing
- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe praises exceptional Shakib after Windies heroics
- Huawei says US ban hurting more than expected, to wipe $30 bln off revenue
- High Court orders government to seize, destroy expired medicines
- What are secretaries for if prime minister has to intervene in every matter? High Court asks
- Former state minister Sohel Taj calls for safe return of nephew missing since Jun 9
- Calm dressing room key to Bangladesh win, says Shakib