Home > Sport

Brazil authorities put freeze on Neymar mansions amid tax dispute

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Jun 2019 03:18 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 03:18 AM BdST

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar's off-pitch woes continue to mount, as Brazilian tax authorities put a freeze on dozens of his mansions and other properties amid a long-running tax dispute, local media reported Monday.

The Folha de S Paulo newspaper reported that Brazilian authorities blocked 36 properties in Brazil as they seek 69 million reais ($18 million) in back taxes. They claim that amount is due in connection with Neymar's 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.

The action means Neymar can use the properties but not sell them.

Folha cited an unspecified court ruling as approving the action by Brazil tax authorities. It was not immediately possible to locate the ruling.

Brazil's tax agency did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Neymar did not have comment.

In addition to his tax fight, Neymar in recent weeks has been accused of rape, an allegation that Brazilian police are investigating.

A Brazilian woman accused Neymar, 27, of raping her at a Paris hotel last month. He denies the allegation and says the relationship was consensual.

On Sunday, a report in L'Equipe said that Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sell Neymar, as chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned that irresponsible behavior from players won't be tolerated anymore.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters 
Mashrafe praises 'exceptional' Shakib
Tigers need 322
File Photo
Bangladesh win toss, choose to bowl
Sarfaraz refuses to blame senior men for Pakistan's troubles

More stories

Brazil authorities freeze Neymar mansions

Arsenal Training Centre, St Albans, Britain - May 21, 2019 Arsenal manager Unai Emery during training Action Images via Reuters

Arsenal name Ljungberg as assistant coach

Soccer Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Group B - Argentina v Colombia - Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador, Brazil - Jun 15, 2019 Colombia’s Duvan Zapata celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS

Colombia stun Argentina

Real sign 'Japanese Messi' Kubo

Real sign Mendy from Lyon

Bangladesh take another step towards Qatar WC

Portugal win first Nations League title

Brazil hit Honduras for 7

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.