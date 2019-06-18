Brazil authorities put freeze on Neymar mansions amid tax dispute
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2019 03:18 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 03:18 AM BdST
Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar's off-pitch woes continue to mount, as Brazilian tax authorities put a freeze on dozens of his mansions and other properties amid a long-running tax dispute, local media reported Monday.
The Folha de S Paulo newspaper reported that Brazilian authorities blocked 36 properties in Brazil as they seek 69 million reais ($18 million) in back taxes. They claim that amount is due in connection with Neymar's 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.
The action means Neymar can use the properties but not sell them.
Folha cited an unspecified court ruling as approving the action by Brazil tax authorities. It was not immediately possible to locate the ruling.
Brazil's tax agency did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Neymar did not have comment.
In addition to his tax fight, Neymar in recent weeks has been accused of rape, an allegation that Brazilian police are investigating.
A Brazilian woman accused Neymar, 27, of raping her at a Paris hotel last month. He denies the allegation and says the relationship was consensual.
On Sunday, a report in L'Equipe said that Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sell Neymar, as chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned that irresponsible behavior from players won't be tolerated anymore.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Brazil authorities put freeze on Neymar mansions amid tax dispute
- Martinez cracker helps Colombia past Argentina
- Real sign 'Japanese Messi' Kubo from FC Tokyo
- Real Madrid sign French full back Mendy from Lyon
- Draw with Laos sends Bangladesh to second round of Qatar World Cup pre-qualifiers
- Brazil hit seven without reply past hapless Honduras
- Portugal beat Netherlands to win inaugural Nations League title
- Former Afghan football president banned for life
- New Madrid hope Hazard needs Real as much as they need him
- Dutch reach Nations League final after England's extra-time mistakes
Most Read
- Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows
- Shakib, Liton fire Bangladesh to record World Cup win against West Indies
- Bangladesh eye win in crucial West Indies game at ‘puzzling’ Taunton
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- Pakistan removes ISI spy agency head after eight months, appoints hardliner
- Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes eastern Indonesia
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- Police take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal
- US military firms likely to face China rare earth restrictions