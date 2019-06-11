Draw with Laos sends Bangladesh to second round of Qatar World Cup pre-qualifiers

The hosts missed a number of chances at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday after a 1-0 win in Laos last week.

Needing at least a 2-1 win to secure a berth in the qualifiers, Laos failed to put Bangladesh’s defence to test.

Manager Jamie Day started Mamunul Islam and Rabuil Hasan, who scored the lone goal in the first leg, in place of Arifur Rahman and Matin Mia respectively, but the duo could not give the breakthrough.

The results of the two matches have also earned Bangladesh the confirmation to play competitive international matches for two more years.

As many as 12 teams from the bottom of FIFA rankings have played the first round and six of them are going to the second round.

These six and 34 others ranked above them will play in eight groups in the second round for the main round of the qualifiers.