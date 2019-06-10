Portugal beat Netherlands to win inaugural Nations League title
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2019 02:47 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 02:47 AM BdST
Portugal became the first team to win UEFA's Nations League competition when a well-crafted goal by Goncalo Guedes gave them a 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final on Sunday.
Guedes, preferred to Joao Felix in the starting lineup, nutmugged an opponent, exchanged passes with Bernando Silva and then beat goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen with a shot from the edge of the area on the hour.
Portugal had less possession but were more dangerous throughout the game as they added another trophy to the Euro 2016 title they won three years ago with a 1-0 win against hosts France, also under coach Fernando Santos.
The Dutch only got going after Portugal scored and did threaten several times but they found goalkeeper Rui Patricio in excellent form.
