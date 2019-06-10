Home > Sport

Brazil hit seven without reply past hapless Honduras

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Jun 2019 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 03:44 AM BdST

Gabriel Jesus got a brace and David Neres chalked up his first international goal as Brazil overran a hapless Honduras 7-0 in a pre-Copa America friendly on Sunday.

Manchester City striker Jesus opened the scoring after six minutes with a header and Thiago Silva made it two seven minutes later.

The match was effectively over as a contest after half an hour when Romell Quioto was shown a red card for a reckless tackle on Artur, who was taken off.

Philippe Coutinho got the third goal from the penalty spot after 37 minutes and was unlucky not to add to his personal total when he saw two other shots come back off the woodwork.

Jesus got a fourth two minutes after the break and Neres, in his first start for the national side, made it 5-0 with a cheeky shot in the 56th minute.

Substitute Roberto Firmino added a sixth after 65 minutes and Richarlison made it seven 20 minutes from time as the home side eased up in front of just 16,000 fans in Porto Alegre.

"We played well in the last two friendlies," Jesus said. "We imposed our game and our style of play. I think you gain confidence from that and the confidence we gained means we can keep doing what we've been doing."

The win was the perfect run-out for the host nation before they begin their Copa America campaign against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.

Brazil, who have not won the Copa America since 2007, are in Group A with Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela.

Honduras now travel to Jamaica, where they face the host nation in the Gold Cup. The Central Americans are in Group C along with Jamaica, Curacao and El Salvador.

Print Friendly and PDF

India edge Australia
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Kohli unhappy with 'zing' bails
File Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep and team mates celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Pradeep to
miss Bangladesh game
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose

More stories

Portugal win first Nations League title

Brazil hit Honduras for 7

Representational Image: A football player controls a ball during a training session at the Golab Trust sport complex in Kabul March 10, 2014. Reuters

Ex-Afghan football boss banned

FILE PHOTO: Europa League Final - Chelsea v Arsenal - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - May 29, 2019 Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Reuters

Real hope Hazard needs them

Bangladesh beat Laos in WC pre-qualifiers

Dutch reach Nations League final

Neymar out of Copa America

Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - May 11, 2019 Paris St Germain's Neymar during the match REUTERS

Mastercard cancels ad campaign for Neymar

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.