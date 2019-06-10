Brazil hit seven without reply past hapless Honduras
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2019 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 03:44 AM BdST
Gabriel Jesus got a brace and David Neres chalked up his first international goal as Brazil overran a hapless Honduras 7-0 in a pre-Copa America friendly on Sunday.
Manchester City striker Jesus opened the scoring after six minutes with a header and Thiago Silva made it two seven minutes later.
The match was effectively over as a contest after half an hour when Romell Quioto was shown a red card for a reckless tackle on Artur, who was taken off.
Philippe Coutinho got the third goal from the penalty spot after 37 minutes and was unlucky not to add to his personal total when he saw two other shots come back off the woodwork.
Substitute Roberto Firmino added a sixth after 65 minutes and Richarlison made it seven 20 minutes from time as the home side eased up in front of just 16,000 fans in Porto Alegre.
"We played well in the last two friendlies," Jesus said. "We imposed our game and our style of play. I think you gain confidence from that and the confidence we gained means we can keep doing what we've been doing."
Brazil, who have not won the Copa America since 2007, are in Group A with Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela.
Honduras now travel to Jamaica, where they face the host nation in the Gold Cup. The Central Americans are in Group C along with Jamaica, Curacao and El Salvador.
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Kohli unhappy with 'zing' bails
File Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep and team mates celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Pradeep to
miss Bangladesh game
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Brazil hit seven without reply past hapless Honduras
- Portugal beat Netherlands to win inaugural Nations League title
- Former Afghan football president banned for life
- New Madrid hope Hazard needs Real as much as they need him
- Dutch reach Nations League final after England's extra-time mistakes
- Neymar ruled out of Copa America after Brazil beat Qatar
- Real Madrid agree fee for Chelsea's Hazard: Reports
- Mastercard cancels ad campaign for Brazil football star Neymar after rape accusation: Report
- Bangladesh begin Qatar World Cup pre-qualifiers with 1-0 win over Laos
- Ronaldo hat-trick sends Portugal to final after VAR confusion
Most Read
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Bangla Motor
- Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
- Fishermen block Dhaka-Ctg highway to protest deep-sea fishing ban
- Shakib glory fails to save Bangladesh from massive defeat to England
- Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
- Hasina to visit China in July
- Hasina says there were threats of militant attacks on Eid congregations
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Commuters face transport crisis on first the working day after Eid