Ronaldo hat-trick sends Portugal to final after VAR confusion
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jun 2019 04:49 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2019 04:49 AM BdST
Evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, including two late goals, to give Portugal a 3-1 win over Switzerland in a Nations League semi-final featuring an extraordinary VAR incident on Wednesday.
Ronaldo blasted Portugal ahead from a free kick in the first half but the game turned dramatically early in the second.
Portugal were awarded a penalty for a foul on Bernardo Silva but the referee then decided to review an incident at the other end which happened immediately beforehand.
He then awarded a spot kick to the Swiss instead which Ricardo Rodriguez converted in the 57th minute to equalise.
With the game heading for extra time, Ronaldo blasted home from Bernardo Silva's pass in the 88th minute and completed the win by curling the ball past Yann Sommer two minutes later.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ronaldo hat-trick sends Portugal to final after VAR confusion
- England's Archer, Roy fined for misconduct in Pakistan loss
- Halep and Djokovic storm into French quarter-finals
- Brazil star Neymar under investigation for alleged rape in Paris
- Salah, Origi strike to give Liverpool Champions League triumph
- Kane starts for Spurs in Champions League final
- Former Arsenal and Sevilla player Reyes dies in car accident
- Three nations show interest to host women's Asian Cup 2022
- Hudson-Odoi can fill void Hazard could leave at Chelsea – Luiz
- Chelsea thrash Arsenal 4-1 to win Europa League
Most Read
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, not Thursday: Committee
- Bangladesh slip to poor total against New Zealand
- Bangladesh have gelled after mosque attack trauma, says coach
- Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’
- State Minister Abdullah explains Eid-ul-Fitr date revision
- Ukrainian fraudsters made phone calls to take over ATMs in Bangladesh: Police
- Jailed Khaleda has Eid lunch with relatives at BSMMU
- Muslims celebrate Eid, ending Ramadan holy month
- Bad governance to blame for Eid date fiasco, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Eid-ul-Fitr congregation timings 2019