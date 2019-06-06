Home > Sport

Ronaldo hat-trick sends Portugal to final after VAR confusion

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Jun 2019 04:49 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2019 04:49 AM BdST

Evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, including two late goals, to give Portugal a 3-1 win over Switzerland in a Nations League semi-final featuring an extraordinary VAR incident on Wednesday.

Ronaldo blasted Portugal ahead from a free kick in the first half but the game turned dramatically early in the second.

Portugal were awarded a penalty for a foul on Bernardo Silva but the referee then decided to review an incident at the other end which happened immediately beforehand.

He then awarded a spot kick to the Swiss instead which Ricardo Rodriguez converted in the 57th minute to equalise.

With the game heading for extra time, Ronaldo blasted home from Bernardo Silva's pass in the 88th minute and completed the win by curling the ball past Yann Sommer two minutes later.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Sloppy Tigers lose
India beat South Africa
Tigers gelled after
mosque attack: Coach
Guide to Cricket World Cup 2019

More stories

UEFA Nations League Semi Final - Portugal v Switzerland - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - June 5, 2019 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters

Ronaldo hat-trick sends Portugal to final

Halep, Djokovic in French Open last 8

Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - May 11, 2019 Paris St Germain's Neymar during the match REUTERS

Brazil star Neymar accused of rape

Liverpool seal Champions League title

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min during the warm up before the match. Champions League Final - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2019. Reuters

Kane starts for Spurs in CL final

File Photo: Jose Antonio Reyes celebrates after scoring the 4th goal for Arsenal. Arsenal v Middlesbrough FA Barclays Premiership - Highbury Stadium - 22/8/04. Action Images via Reuters

Ex-Arsenal player Reyes dies in car accident

Football - Europa League Final - Chelsea v Arsenal - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - May 29, 2019 Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after winning the Europa League REUTERS/Lee Smith

Hudson-Odoi to fill Hazard void at Chelsea

Three nations show interest to host women's Asian Cup 2022

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.