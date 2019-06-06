Home > Sport

Mastercard cancels ad campaign for Brazil football star Neymar after rape accusation: Report

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Jun 2019 11:42 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2019 11:42 PM BdST

Mastercard has canceled an advertising campaign featuring Brazilian football star Neymar, after a woman accused him of raping her in a Paris hotel, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on its website on Thursday.
Related Stories

Mastercard said in a statement it was suspending its use of Neymar in advertising until the situation is "cleared up," according to the report.

Neymar denies the allegation of rape and has claimed the woman was trying to extort him. The woman appeared on Brazilian TV on Wednesday and said the athlete did rape her.

A police report seen by Reuters over the weekend showed that a woman had accused Neymar, 27, of raping her at a Paris hotel last month. Sao Paulo police are investigating the accusation.

Following media reports on the matter, Neymar posted a long video on Instagram, in which he denied the accusations, claimed he was a victim of extortion, and shared WhatsApp messages he had exchanged with the alleged victim, including racy photos he had received.

That led police in Rio de Janeiro to open an investigation into whether Neymar had committed a crime by posting those intimate pictures online.

Neither a spokeswoman for Neymar nor Mastercard immediately responded to requests for comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

Starc seals Australia win over Windies
Batting, fielding cost Tigers: Mashrafe
NZ got the job done: Taylor
The Ancient One a Tiger?

More stories

UEFA Nations League Semi Final - Portugal v Switzerland - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - June 5, 2019 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters

Ronaldo hat-trick sends Portugal to final

Halep, Djokovic in French Open last 8

Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - May 11, 2019 Paris St Germain's Neymar during the match REUTERS

Brazil star Neymar accused of rape

Liverpool seal Champions League title

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min during the warm up before the match. Champions League Final - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2019. Reuters

Kane starts for Spurs in CL final

File Photo: Jose Antonio Reyes celebrates after scoring the 4th goal for Arsenal. Arsenal v Middlesbrough FA Barclays Premiership - Highbury Stadium - 22/8/04. Action Images via Reuters

Ex-Arsenal player Reyes dies in car accident

Football - Europa League Final - Chelsea v Arsenal - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - May 29, 2019 Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after winning the Europa League REUTERS/Lee Smith

Hudson-Odoi to fill Hazard void at Chelsea

Three nations show interest to host women's Asian Cup 2022

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.