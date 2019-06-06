Bangladesh begin Qatar World Cup pre-qualifiers with 1-0 win over Laos
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jun 2019 09:41 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2019 11:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh have beaten Laos 1-0 in the first leg of FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 joint pre-qualifiers Round-1 tie.
Rabiul Hasan scored the winner in the 72nd minute of the match at the Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Thursday.
The striker drilled the ball after receiving a long-range pass.
Jamie Day’s team will now face Laos, who are ranked by FIFA four places above Bangladesh, in the second leg at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on June 11.
