Kane starts for Spurs in Champions League final
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jun 2019 12:54 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 12:54 AM BdST
Harry Kane will start for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday with Brazilian striker Lucas Moura left on the bench.
Moura struck a hat-trick in the semi-final, second leg win over Ajax Amsterdam but makes way for talismanic England striker Kane, who had been out for seven weeks with an ankle injury.
The return of Kane, Spurs' top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions, is a major boost for the London club who also welcomed back midfielder Harry Winks to the starting lineup for the first time in nearly two months.
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and team mates during the warm up before the match. Champions League Final - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2019. Reuters
As expected, Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino starts for Liverpool after coming back from a groin injury, with Divock Origi, who scored twice in the 4-0 semi-final, second leg win over Barcelona on the bench.
Liverpool's versatile midfielder James Milner also missed out on a starting spot with captain Jordan Henderson preferred.
Teams:
Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko; Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen; Son Heung-min, Harry Kane.
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

