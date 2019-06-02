Home > Sport

Kane starts for Spurs in Champions League final

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Jun 2019 12:54 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 12:54 AM BdST

Previous Next
Harry Kane will start for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday with Brazilian striker Lucas Moura left on the bench.

Moura struck a hat-trick in the semi-final, second leg win over Ajax Amsterdam but makes way for talismanic England striker Kane, who had been out for seven weeks with an ankle injury.

The return of Kane, Spurs' top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions, is a major boost for the London club who also welcomed back midfielder Harry Winks to the starting lineup for the first time in nearly two months.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and team mates during the warm up before the match. Champions League Final - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2019. Reuters

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and team mates during the warm up before the match. Champions League Final - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2019. Reuters

The 23-year-old England international has recovered from a groin problem and will share central defensive midfield duties with Moussa Sissoko.

As expected, Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino starts for Liverpool after coming back from a groin injury, with Divock Origi, who scored twice in the 4-0 semi-final, second leg win over Barcelona on the bench.

Liverpool's versatile midfielder James Milner also missed out on a starting spot with captain Jordan Henderson preferred.

Teams:

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko; Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen; Son Heung-min, Harry Kane.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Print Friendly and PDF

Australia secure opening win over Afghanistan
Injured Tamim bats in nets
Bangladesh worry about lack of spin
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka

More stories

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min during the warm up before the match. Champions League Final - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2019. Reuters

Kane starts for Spurs in CL final

File Photo: Jose Antonio Reyes celebrates after scoring the 4th goal for Arsenal. Arsenal v Middlesbrough FA Barclays Premiership - Highbury Stadium - 22/8/04. Action Images via Reuters

Ex-Arsenal player Reyes dies in car accident

Football - Europa League Final - Chelsea v Arsenal - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - May 29, 2019 Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after winning the Europa League REUTERS/Lee Smith

Hudson-Odoi to fill Hazard void at Chelsea

Three nations show interest to host women's Asian Cup 2022

Chelsea thrash Arsenal to win Europa League

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and teammates lift trophy as they celebrate winning the playoffs REUTERS

Villa back in Premier League

Champions League Final - Tottenham Hotspur media day - Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, Britain - May 27, 2019 Tottenham's Harry Kane during training Action Images via Reuters

Spurs handed Kane injury boost

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk during the warm up before the match REUTERS

Liverpool deserve Champions League crown: Koeman

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.