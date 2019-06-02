Brazil star Neymar under investigation for alleged rape in Paris
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jun 2019 10:49 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 10:53 AM BdST
A woman has accused Brazil soccer player Neymar of raping her in Paris, according to a Sao Paulo police report seen by Reuters, alleging that the world-renowned sports star drunkenly assaulted her at an up-market hotel in the French capital.
The accusation was the latest blow for the Brazilian, who last month was stripped of the captaincy of the national team and has seen his international reputation suffer amid incidents of indiscipline.
Neymar's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Globo website, which first reported the news, said a representative for Neymar declined to comment, awaiting details of the allegations.
Neymar's father, Neymar Sr, said in a local TV interview: "If public opinion is not cleared up, and if we can't show the truth rapidly, this will snowball. If we have to show Neymar's WhatsApps and the conversations with this girl, we will, because it is clear that it was a trap."
He added that they were living "difficult moments."
According to the police report, the unnamed woman told investigators in Sao Paulo that she met Neymar on Instagram and he suggested they meet in Paris, where he plays for Paris St Germain. Neymar's assistant sent her plane tickets and on May 15 she checked in to the Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe, according to her account.
The Sofitel hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The woman told police that Neymar arrived at the hotel that night "apparently drunk," and that they talked and "caressed."
"However, at some point, Neymar became aggressive, and through violence, practiced sexual intercourse against the will of the victim," the police report says.
The woman told police she returned home to Brazil two days later without telling French police about the alleged rape because she was "emotionally shaken and afraid to register the facts in another country," according to the report.
Neymar is currently in Brazil, training with the national soccer team ahead of this month's Copa America. Late last month, the country's football federation replaced him as captain for the tournament with his Paris St Germain team mate Dani Alves.
Earlier in May, Neymar was banned for three matches by the French football authorities for hitting a fan after PSG's French Cup final loss to Rennes, and was also reportedly involved in a dressing room fracas with his PSG team mates.
Paris St Germain did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brazil's football federation (CBF) declined to comment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Salah, Origi strike to give Liverpool Champions League triumph
- Kane starts for Spurs in Champions League final
- Former Arsenal and Sevilla player Reyes dies in car accident
- Three nations show interest to host women's Asian Cup 2022
- Hudson-Odoi can fill void Hazard could leave at Chelsea – Luiz
- Chelsea thrash Arsenal 4-1 to win Europa League
- Villa return to Premier League with win over Derby County
- Pochettino encouraged by Kane recovery ahead of Champions League final
- Van Dijk, Wijnaldum and Liverpool deserve to win Champions League, says Koeman
- Win over India means little for World Cup, says NZ's Taylor
Most Read
- Hasina seeks OIC support for Rohingya case as repatriation is still uncertain
- AK Khandaker apologises, breaking years of silence on book controversy
- Bangladesh worry about lack of spin at World Cup
- AL leader Nasim says militants may strike again
- UAE-bound passenger detained with 5,000 yaba pills at Chattogram airport
- OIC condemns inhumane situation of Myanmar's Rohingyas
- Trump to end trade privileges for India on June 5
- Salah, Origi goals hand Liverpool Champions League triumph
- Passengers suffer as train delays hit second day of Eid journeys
- Indian beauty pageant draws flak for unfair portrayal of women