Three nations show interest to host women's Asian Cup 2022

Published: 01 Jun 2019

India, Taiwan and Uzbekistan have expressed their interest in hosting the women's Asian Cup in 2022, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Saturday.

The 2022 tournament will be the 20th edition since the inaugural event in 1975. Japan beat Australia to win the previous edition in Jordan last year.

"The three Member Associations will now be invited to nominate their proposed venues for the tournament, with the host expected to be appointed by the second quarter of 2020," the continent's governing body said in a statement.

India and Taiwan hosted the tournament in 1979 and 2001 respectively. The deadline to submit interest to host the tournament expired on Friday.

The women's Asian Cup also serves as the qualifying tournament for the FIFA women's World Cup.

