Villa return to Premier League with win over Derby County
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2019 12:36 AM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 12:36 AM BdST
Aston Villa returned to the Premier League, after a three year absence, beating Derby County 2-1 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Monday.
Goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn put Villa 2-0 up before Martyn Waghorn pulled a goal back for Derby in the 81st minute but Dean Smith's side held on for the victory against intense pressure.
The playoff final is considered the most lucrative single game of football in the world, earning Villa an estimated 170 million pounds ($215.51 million) in revenue.
Norwich City and Sheffield United had already secured promotion to the top flight for next season after finishing in the top two positions in the second tier Championship.
El Ghazi opened the scoring just before the break with a diving header from cross from right by Ahmed Elmohamady.
McGinn doubled the advantage in the 59th minute when a deflected shot from El Ghazi looped into the area and Derby keeper Kelle Roos came out but was unable to capture the ball under challenge from McGinn who bundled the ball home.
Derby, managed by former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard, got back in the game when substitute Jack Marriott's low shot was turned in by Waghorn and then piled on the pressure in the final minutes but were unable to break through.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Villa return to Premier League with win over Derby County
- Pochettino encouraged by Kane recovery ahead of Champions League final
- Van Dijk, Wijnaldum and Liverpool deserve to win Champions League, says Koeman
- Win over India means little for World Cup, says NZ's Taylor
- World Cup the perfect stage for Bangladesh talisman Shakib
- Experienced Bangladesh out to change perceptions
- FIFA to stick with 32 teams for Qatar World Cup
- Mbappe statement throws spanner into the works at PSG
- Kroos extends Real Madrid deal until 2023
- Real Madrid end campaign with 12th league defeat
Most Read
- Blast injures policewoman, rickshaw-puller in Dhaka; police suspect bomb
- Clash between protesters and soldiers turns deadly in Pakistan
- Police ‘find evidence’ against ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem in Nusrat video case
- Arrest warrant issued for ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem in Nusrat video case
- Myanmar soldiers jailed for Rohingya killings freed after less than a year
- Govt promotes 11 officials to secretaries
- Malibagh blast was powerful, says DMP chief
- Police to press charges against actress Nawshaba for social media rumours
- Chhatra League ‘attacks’ DUCSU VP Nur at Bogura Iftar event
- Awami League leader Faruk Khan joins Gono Forum Iftar event