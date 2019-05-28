Home > Sport

Van Dijk, Wijnaldum and Liverpool deserve to win Champions League, says Koeman

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 May 2019 12:21 AM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 12:21 AM BdST

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman hopes Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum emerge as Champions League winners on Saturday so that they join up with his squad in a positive mood for the Nations League campaign.

Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid.

The Dutch take on England in the Nations League semi-final in Guimaraes, Portugal on June 6.

“It would be rather sour if both ended up empty handed after such a formidable season and being so close to huge trophies,” Koeman told reporters as the Dutch prepared for the Nations League with a camp in Zeist this week.

"Van Dijk, Wijnaldum and Liverpool do not deserve that.”

Koeman had planned to take the entire Dutch squad to watch the Champions League final had Ajax Amsterdam qualified. But after the Dutch club were beaten by Tottenham in the semi-finals, it was decided the national team would stay in Lagos, Portugal for the second part of their preparation.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and teammates lift trophy as they celebrate winning the playoffs REUTERS

Villa back in Premier League

Champions League Final - Tottenham Hotspur media day - Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, Britain - May 27, 2019 Tottenham's Harry Kane during training Action Images via Reuters

Spurs handed Kane injury boost

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk during the warm up before the match REUTERS

Liverpool deserve Champions League crown: Koeman

New Zealand's Ross Taylor in action. ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - India v New Zealand - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 25, 2019. Action Images via Reuters

Win over India means little: Taylor

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot. REUTERS

WC perfect stage for Shakib

Tigers out to change perceptions

FIFA to stick with 32 teams for Qatar WC

Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v AS Monaco - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 21, 2019 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS

Mbappe casts doubt on PSG future

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.