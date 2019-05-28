Van Dijk, Wijnaldum and Liverpool deserve to win Champions League, says Koeman

Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid.

The Dutch take on England in the Nations League semi-final in Guimaraes, Portugal on June 6.

“It would be rather sour if both ended up empty handed after such a formidable season and being so close to huge trophies,” Koeman told reporters as the Dutch prepared for the Nations League with a camp in Zeist this week.

"Van Dijk, Wijnaldum and Liverpool do not deserve that.”

Koeman had planned to take the entire Dutch squad to watch the Champions League final had Ajax Amsterdam qualified. But after the Dutch club were beaten by Tottenham in the semi-finals, it was decided the national team would stay in Lagos, Portugal for the second part of their preparation.