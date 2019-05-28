Pochettino encouraged by Kane recovery ahead of Champions League final

Kane, Spurs' top Premier League scorer for the last five years, has been out of action since tearing ankle ligaments in the quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.

But Pochettino said the striker has returned to light training with the team and he is encouraged by his chances of making Saturday's final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spurs' first appearance in a Champions League final.

"In the last week he started to be involved with the group. I'm very positive about his situation, we have one week ahead to evaluate and see how he's progressing," Pochettino told a news conference on Monday.

"It's so important that he feels well and we see what happens. I can't say he's 100 percent, whether he will be available or on the bench or out, but we are so happy and positive about his progression."

Pochettino added that Tottenham's other injured players - Harry Winks, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez - were also on track to be fit to make the squad for the game.

He said Tottenham's momentous victories over Manchester City and Ajax Amsterdam as well as finishing fourth in the Premier League while Kane was out showed that the team was about more than one player.

"Football is about team spirit, the collective and faith. Look how we got to the final. When Harry got injured it was in the quarter-finals and look what happened - we had one of the most fantastic seasons," he said.

"That doesn't mean he's not one of the best players in the team. For me, he's one of the best strikers in the world, in the top three. We need to beat Liverpool, and if he's available all the better, but it's not him and the rest of the team.

"He's one of our stars and if he's ready I'll be the first one to be happy. But we always prioritise the team, and don't worry, we'll take the best decision to try and win."