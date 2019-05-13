Roma keep on hoping after 2-0 win over Juventus

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini lost possession in his own half and Florenzi finished off a quick exchange of passes by gently chipping the ball over Wojciech Szczesny in the 79th minute. Dzeko then finished off a counter-attack in stoppage time.

The win left Claudio Ranieri's side in sixth place on 62 points, behind AC Milan on their head-to-head record. Needing a top four finish to qualify for the Champions League, they are three points behind third-placed Atalanta and one adrift of Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.

Juventus wore their controversial new strip for the first time with black-and-white halved shirts replacing the traditional stripes.

Both teams hit the woodwork in the first half and Cristiano Ronaldo had a 63rd minute goal ruled out after he was caught fractionally offside when he collected Paulo Dybala's pass before running on to slot the ball past Antonio Mirante.