Ruthless Man City survive scare to clinch title in style
>> Reuters
Published: 12 May 2019 10:09 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 10:58 PM BdST
Manchester City claimed the win required to finally end Liverpool's relentless attempt to dethrone them as Premier League champions as they hit back from a goal down to crush Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast on Sunday.
City ended the season with 98 points, just two shy of last season's record-breaking 100, while Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers saw them end on 97 -- by far the largest tally for a Premier League runners-up.
Ilkay Gundogan's majestic free kick made it 4-1 to put the icing on another glorious day for City who are the first club to retain the Premier League title for 10 years.
