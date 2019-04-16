Madrid stumble again in disappointing draw at Leganes
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Apr 2019 03:17 AM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 03:17 AM BdST
Real Madrid stumbled to a 1-1 La Liga draw at Leganes on Monday, the latest disappointing result in a nightmare season for the European champions.
Zinedine Zidane's side, who are third in the table and 13 points behind leaders Barcelona, were uninspired against local rivals Leganes.
Madrid put in the kind of lethargic performance which has plagued their season, with Marco Asensio and Raphael Varane missing good first-half chances.
Karim Benzema equalised at the start of the second half and Marcelo saw a shot tipped away as Madrid enjoyed a short period in ascendancy.
Leganes, 11th in the table, went close to winning the game but Youssef En-Nesyri had a goal correctly disallowed for offside.
