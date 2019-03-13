Home > Sport

Seven up for Man City as they demolish Schalke

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Mar 2019 04:11 AM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2019 04:11 AM BdST

Rampant Manchester City demolished a woeful Schalke 7-0 to complete a 10-2 aggregate win and become the third English side into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday.

City's record home win in Europe did not look likely after a quiet opening 35 minutes but once Sergio Aguero began the rout from the penalty spot it became embarrassingly easy as City reached the last eight for the third time in four years.

Aguero doubled City's lead three minutes later and the impressive Leroy Sane made it 3-0 before halftime.

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva finished off flowing moves after the break and youngster Phil Foden bagged his first European goal before Gabriel Jesus made it seven.

City, who trailed 2-1 in the away leg before turning it around late on, join Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals with Liverpool in action against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane walks past the trophy during the medal ceremony after winning the Champions League. Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - NSC Olympic Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - May 26, 2018. Reuters

Real reappoint Zidane

Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

Chelsea, Wolves draw 1-1

Barcelona see off Rayo Vallecano

US midfielder Carli Lloyd after scoring her second gaol against Japan in the women's soccer gold medal match at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games, in London, Aug 9, 2012. Lloyd and her other teammates of the US women's soccer team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation on Mar 8, 2019, a sudden and significant escalation of their long-running fight with the country’s soccer federation over pay equity and working conditions. The New York Times

Female players sue US Soccer over discrimination

Messi back in Argentina squad

Arsenal slump in Rennes

File Photo: AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco during the match. Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - FC Porto v AS Roma - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - March 6, 2019. Reuters

Roma sack coach

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.