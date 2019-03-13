Ronaldo hat-trick leads Juve into quarter-finals
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Mar 2019 04:08 AM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2019 04:08 AM BdST
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, including two headers and a late penalty, as Juventus stormed back from a 2-0 first leg deficit to beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the return and reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.
With Atletico packing their defence, Ronaldo made the crucial breakthrough in the 27th minute when he rose to head in Federico Bernardeschi's cross at the far post.
The 34-year-old levelled the aggregate scores in the last-16 clash three minutes after halftime with another towering header, this time from Joao Cancelo's cross.
With four minutes left, Bernardeschi powered into the Atletico area, was pushed in the back by Angel Correa and Ronaldo blasted home the penalty.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Real Madrid reappoint Zidane as coach to replace Solari
- Arsenal end Solskjaer run with 2-0 win over Man United
- Hazard salvages point for Chelsea in 1-1 draw with Wolves
- Messi shines as Barca survive scare to see off Rayo
- Alleging wide-ranging bias, female players sue US Soccer
- 10-man Arsenal slump in Rennes, Sevilla held
- Messi back in Argentina squad for first time since World Cup
- Roma part company with coach Di Francesco
- Porto go through with extra time VAR penalty, Roma out
- Rashford's last-gasp penalty for Man Utd knocks out stunned PSG
Most Read
- In a stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- DUCSU VP Nur comes under attack at TSC
- Chhatra League welcomes new DUCSU VP Nur in signs of easing tension
- US to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
- Philippines' RCBC sues 'vicious' Bangladesh Bank over heist claim
- BCL win most DUCSU hall unions but independents dominate female halls
- DUCSU polls: Case filed against Nur, Liton over alleged harassment and vandalism
- Journalist Abed Khan appointed chairman of new PIB board of directors
- Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after Ethiopia crash
- 12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport