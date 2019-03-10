Hazard salvages point for Chelsea in 1-1 draw with Wolves
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Mar 2019 10:58 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 10:58 PM BdST
An injury-time goal from Eden Hazard salvaged a point for Chelsea against a dogged Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday after Raul Jimenez had put the visitors ahead with one of their only two shots on goal.
Hazard smashed the ball past Rui Patricio in the 92nd minute after constant pressure from the home side, who are bidding for a top-four place.
Patricio made a sharp save shortly afterwards from striker Gonzalo Higuain and another from Willian in the dying minutes. Chelsea had 22 shots to the visitors' two and also enjoyed 76 percent of possession.
The result leaves Chelsea in sixth, level with Arsenal and behind Manchester United who were playing each other later on Sunday.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
