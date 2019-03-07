Home > Sport

Rashford's last-gasp penalty for Man Utd knocks out stunned PSG

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Mar 2019 04:17 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 04:17 AM BdST

Marcus Rashford scored a last-gasp penalty awarded after a Video Assistant Referee intervention as Manchester United stunned Paris St Germain 3-1 away to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals on Wednesday.

Never in Europe's premium club competition had a team progressed after a 2-0 home defeat but Rashford's stoppage-time penalty made sure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side advanced in the most dramatic fashion.

The visitors, severely depleted by injuries, went ahead twice in the first half through Romelu Lukaku but Juan Bernat equalised for the French champions in between.

PSG were advancing to the last eight 3-2 on aggregate before referee Damir Skomina awarded United a penalty for a Presnel Kimpembe handball after a lengthy delay for the VAR review and Rashford lashed home the spot-kick to level the tie at 3-3 and send United through on away goals.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man Utd knock out stunned PSG

FC Porto's Pepe and team mates celebrate after the match. Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - FC Porto v AS Roma - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - March 6, 2019. Reuters

Porto go through, Roma out

Ajax's Dusan Tadic celebrates scoring their third goal with David Neres, Hakim Ziyech and Nicolas Tagliafico. Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Real Madrid v Ajax Amsterdam - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Real knocked out by Ajax

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal. Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 5, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Tottenham stroll into last eight

Barca win El Clasico at Madrid

Federer claims 100th title

Man United rally to beat Southampton

Tottenham draw at home to Arsenal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.