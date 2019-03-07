Rashford's last-gasp penalty for Man Utd knocks out stunned PSG
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2019 04:17 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 04:17 AM BdST
Marcus Rashford scored a last-gasp penalty awarded after a Video Assistant Referee intervention as Manchester United stunned Paris St Germain 3-1 away to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals on Wednesday.
Never in Europe's premium club competition had a team progressed after a 2-0 home defeat but Rashford's stoppage-time penalty made sure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side advanced in the most dramatic fashion.
The visitors, severely depleted by injuries, went ahead twice in the first half through Romelu Lukaku but Juan Bernat equalised for the French champions in between.
PSG were advancing to the last eight 3-2 on aggregate before referee Damir Skomina awarded United a penalty for a Presnel Kimpembe handball after a lengthy delay for the VAR review and Rashford lashed home the spot-kick to level the tie at 3-3 and send United through on away goals.
