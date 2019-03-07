Porto go through with extra time VAR penalty, Roma out
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2019 04:51 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 04:51 AM BdST
Porto converted a penalty awarded following a VAR review three minutes from the end of extra time to beat AS Roma 3-1 and reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Fernando went down as he tried to meet Maxi Pereira's low shot across the face of the goal and, after studying the pitchside monitor, the referee judged that his shirt had been tugged by Alessandro Florenzi.
Alex Telles emphatically converted the spot kick to give Porto a 4-3 aggregate win and heap further pressure on Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who Italian media said before the match was fighting to keep his job.
Tiquinho Soares put Porto ahead in the 26th minute before Daniele De Rossi levelled with a penalty before halftime and Moussa Marega put the Portuguese champions back in front in the 52nd minute.
