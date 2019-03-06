Kane scores in Dortmund as Tottenham stroll into last eight
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Mar 2019 04:19 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 04:19 AM BdST
Tottenham Hotspur beat hosts Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a Harry Kane winner, to stroll into the Champions League quarter-finals for only the second time in their history with a 4-0 aggregate victory.
Kane, who missed the first leg through injury, fired in the winner shortly after the restart to silence a fiery home crowd and leave Dortmund needing five goals after having lost 3-0 in London last month.
The Germans, who have seen their seven-point lead in the league evaporate in recent weeks and are also out of the German Cup, have never overturned a 3-0 first leg deficit in the competition. Despite a valiant effort in the first half, they were unable to score.
For Tottenham, whose only other quarter-final appearance came in the 2010/11 season, it turned out to be an easier task than expected.
Dortmund made their intentions clear with a formation that included five attacking players including captain Marco Reus, Paco Alcacer and Mario Goetze for the first time together in a starting lineup.
They had more than 70 percent possession as Spurs pulled back, but after half an hour the best chance fell to the visitors when Son Heung-min, who scored once in the first leg, fired wide after breaking clear with only keeper Roman Buerki to beat.
There were some worrying moments for Spurs late in the first half, but keeper Hugo Lloris made a string of superb saves to deny the hosts.
Dortmund picked up where they left off after the break with Reus, who had scored twice in two previous outings against Spurs, coming close again.
But Kane stunned the hosts when he was given far too much space at the edge of the box and scored with a thumping finish to kill off the tie.
The visitors then had little trouble to manage the pace of the game against the frustrated Germans and book their ticket to the last eight in the competition.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Kane scores in Dortmund as Tottenham stroll into last eight
- Real Madrid knocked out of Champions League by Ajax
- Rakitic gives Barca second 'Clasico' win in four days at Real
- Federer beats Tsitsipas in Dubai to claim 100th title
- Kane and Lloris rescue point for Spurs against Arsenal
- Lukaku shines as Man United rally to beat Southampton
- Bangladesh beat Myanmar 1-0 to qualify for AFC U-16 Women’s Championship
- Valencia to face Barca in Copa final after seeing off Betis
- Real's Ramos handed two-game European ban: UEFA
- Suarez double downs Real Madrid and sends Barcelona into another Cup final
Most Read
- Quader likely to undergo bypass surgery in Singapore
- Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it 'seriously'
- IAF shoots down Pakistani drone on Rajasthan border
- Writer Arundhati Roy’s discussion moved to new venue after police ban
- Bangladesh imposes tax on Facebook, YouTube ads
- Govt to send Khaleda to BSMMU for medical tests, says home minister
- Trump plans to end India's preferential trade treatment
- HIV is reported cured in a second patient, a milestone in the global AIDS epidemic
- Gono Forum MPs-elect Mansur, Mukabbir to take oath Thursday
- Foreign media likens Bangladesh to North Korea, says Mirza Fakhrul