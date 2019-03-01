Valencia to face Barca in Copa final after seeing off Betis
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2019 05:03 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 05:03 AM BdST
Valencia set up a Copa del Rey showdown with Barcelona as they reached the final for the first time in 11 years by beating Real Betis 1-0 at a bouncing Mestalla on Thursday where a second-half Rodrigo Moreno strike gave them a 3-2 aggregate win.
Valencia, who lifted the trophy on their last appearance in the showpiece match in 2008, will meet 30-times winners Barca in the final on May 25 at Betis' Benito Villamarin stadium.
Marcelino's side fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw in the first leg and a goalless home draw would have seen them through on away goals. They appeared set up to absorb the pressure, inviting Betis to have most of the possession.
The visitors had the better of the chances in a tight and tense first period and it took a strong hand from Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech to turn over a shot from Jese, while Betis defender Aissa Mandi headed narrowly wide following a corner.
Valencia showed more ambition after the interval and went ahead with a well worked move in the 56th minute which saw Kevin Gameiro race into the box and slide the ball across for Moreno to comfortably tuck it into the empty net from close range.
That meant Betis needed at least two goals to progress and, while they continued to monopolise the ball, Valencia controlled the space and rarely looked like letting their lead slip.
Barca, who have won the last four editions of the competition, beat Real Madrid 3-0 away on Wednesday for a 4-1 aggregate victory in the other semi-final.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Valencia to face Barca in Copa final after seeing off Betis
- Real's Ramos handed two-game European ban: UEFA
- Suarez double downs Real Madrid and sends Barcelona into another Cup final
- Di Maria double fires PSG into French Cup semis
- Bale penalty gives Real win in latest VAR controversy
- Man City beat Chelsea on penalties to win League Cup
- 'Decisive' Messi downs Sevilla with 50th career hat-trick
- Solid and smart Bayern hold Liverpool at Anfield
- Toothless Barca held to goalless draw at defiant Lyon
- Giggs backs Solskjaer as permanent Man United manager
Most Read
- Eat Khichuri, go to polling centres: AL’s Atiqul
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Pakistani PM says Indian pilot to be released Friday as peace gesture
- Awami League's Atiqul wins Dhaka North mayor by-election with massive margin
- Voters shun Dhaka mayoral election
- India welcomes Pakistan's return of captured pilot, as powers urge de-escalation
- Saved from Pakistani mob, downed Indian pilot becomes face of Kashmir crisis
- Thousands scramble as Thai Airways cancels flights over Pakistan
- BNP expels four more leaders over Upazila election
- PIB Director General Shah Alamgir dies