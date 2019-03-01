Bangladesh beat Myanmar 1-0 to qualify for AFC U-16 Women’s Championship

Monika Chakma struck the decisive goal for the visitors in Friday’s Group B encounter at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Myanmar.

The midfielder scored directly from a corner kick in the 57th minute of the game which took Bangladesh to the top spot in Group B.

Bangladesh had thumped the Phillipines 10-0 in their opening group game. The team face China on Sunday in a match that will decide the winners of Group B.

China booked their passage to the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship after an emphatic 7-0 win over the Phillipines.