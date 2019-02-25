Man City beat Chelsea on penalties to win League Cup
Published: 25 Feb 2019 02:36 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 02:36 AM BdST
Manchester City won the English League Cup for the second successive season as they beat Chelsea 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the Wembley showpiece had ended 0-0 after extra time.
City had been largely frustrated throughout the 90 minutes and the extra period as Chelsea grew into the game.
But it was Pep Guardiola's City who proved more clinical with their penalties and Raheem Sterling struck the decisive blow past Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Extra time had finished in farcical circumstances when Spaniard Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted after appearing to be injured making a late save from Sergio Aguero.
City have now won the League Cup four times in six seasons to move to second on the all-time list with six titles, two behind the record eight of Liverpool.
