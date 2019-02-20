Home > Sport

Solid and smart Bayern hold Liverpool at Anfield

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Feb 2019 04:11 AM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 04:11 AM BdST

Bayern Munich showed all their Champions League experience and quality organisation as they held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the first leg of their last 16 match at Anfield on Tuesday.

The result leaves it all to play for in the second leg in Munich on March 13, although the German side will be without defender Joshua Kimmich who will be suspended after picking up a yellow card.

There were few clear-cut chances in the game although Liverpool created several openings in the first half, while at the other end their goalkeeper Alisson Becker had to be alert to keep out a mis-hit clearance from Joel Matip.

The closest Juergen Klopp's side came in the second half was a diving header from Sadio Mane in the 86th minute which Manuel Neuer pushed around the post.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Champions League Round of 16 First Leg - Manchester United v Paris St Germain - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Feb 12, 2019 Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gestures before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Giggs backs Solskjaer as permanent Man Utd manager

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos is shown a red card by referee Guillermo Cuadra. La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Girona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Ramos racks up 25 red cards

Real suffer shock defeat to Girona

Under-par Barca beat Real Valladolid

Chile joins Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay in WC bid

Juventus make light work of Frosinone

Chile joins Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay in World Cup bid

Ramos says he got booked on purpose

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.