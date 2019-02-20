Solid and smart Bayern hold Liverpool at Anfield
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2019 04:11 AM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 04:11 AM BdST
Bayern Munich showed all their Champions League experience and quality organisation as they held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the first leg of their last 16 match at Anfield on Tuesday.
The result leaves it all to play for in the second leg in Munich on March 13, although the German side will be without defender Joshua Kimmich who will be suspended after picking up a yellow card.
There were few clear-cut chances in the game although Liverpool created several openings in the first half, while at the other end their goalkeeper Alisson Becker had to be alert to keep out a mis-hit clearance from Joel Matip.
The closest Juergen Klopp's side came in the second half was a diving header from Sadio Mane in the 86th minute which Manuel Neuer pushed around the post.
