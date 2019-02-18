Giggs backs Solskjaer as permanent Man United manager
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Feb 2019 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2019 02:53 PM BdST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Manchester United momentum thanks to his tactical acumen and past links to the club, and United should give him the manager's job on a permanent basis, club great Ryan Giggs has said.
Wales manager Giggs, who was Solskjaer's team mate at Old Trafford for 11 seasons, thought the Norwegian caretaker boss had done enough to be handed the reins next season.
"We've messed around far too long," Giggs told The Guardian.
"When you've got someone who knows the club, who is tactically astute, clearly has the players and fans on board, that gives you lots of momentum.
"There will be bumps in the road but most fans imagine what he could do with the money that's been spent the last few years.
"He studied the game while he had a bad injury and then he coached (the reserves) at the club. So I always thought he had that potential because he knows the game and has that inner steel."
Solskjaer's credentials will be tested this week when United travel to Chelsea later on Monday for a fifth round FA Cup clash before they host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ramos racks up 25 red cards in Real defeat to Girona
- Real suffer shock home defeat to Girona, derailing title bid
- Messi penalty helps under-par Barca beat Real Valladolid
- Juventus make light work of Frosinone in 3-0 win
- Chile joins Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay in World Cup bid
- Chile joins Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to host 2030 soccer World Cup
- Arsenal lose at BATE as Inter, Sevilla and Benfica win in Europa League
- UEFA investigate after Ramos says he got booked on purpose
- Asensio nets late Real winner as Ajax left to rue VAR decision
- PSG take charge with 2-0 win at United, Pogba sent off
Most Read
- Saad followers brave rains for second phase of Bishwa Ijtema
- Bangladesh Bank approves three more private commercial banks
- Bangladesh eyes ‘big investments’ after four deals signed with UAE
- Biswa Ijtema extended to Tuesday after rain disruptions
- Saudi crown prince begins Asia tour with $20 billion Pakistan investment pledge
- Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday
- Ex-minister Shajahan heading panel to bring order to roads
- India levies 200% customs duty on Pakistan imports
- Amar Ekushey Book Fair stalls suffer huge damage in storm
- Prince Harry and Prince William split households over royal family row