Messi penalty helps under-par Barca beat Real Valladolid
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Feb 2019 04:42 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 04:42 AM BdST
Lionel Messi scored one penalty and missed another as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 1-0 on Saturday to open up a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga.
The Catalans played far below their vibrant best but were not troubled by the visitors at the Nou Camp as they ended a run of three consecutive draws in all competitions.
Ousmane Dembele was handed his first start after injury, and loan signing Kevin-Prince Boateng featured for only the second time since joining in January as Ernesto Valverde rested Luis Suarez ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash at Olympique Lyonnais.
Barcelona struggled to create chances against a tight Valladolid defence, only breaking the deadlock when Messi converted a penalty won by Gerard Pique just before halftime for his 22nd league goal of the season.
Messi almost scored his second early in the second half but former Barcelona goalkeeper Jordi Masip pulled off a breathtaking stop to deny La Liga's top scorer from close range.
The Argentine had another chance from the penalty spot in the final stages after substitute Philippe Coutinho was fouled but Masip made another impressive save to deny him.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Messi penalty helps under-par Barca beat Real Valladolid
- Juventus make light work of Frosinone in 3-0 win
- Chile joins Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay in World Cup bid
- Chile joins Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to host 2030 soccer World Cup
- Arsenal lose at BATE as Inter, Sevilla and Benfica win in Europa League
- UEFA investigate after Ramos says he got booked on purpose
- Asensio nets late Real winner as Ajax left to rue VAR decision
- PSG take charge with 2-0 win at United, Pogba sent off
- Ramos leads rejuvenated Real in 600th appearance
- England's World Cup-winning keeper Banks dead at 81
Most Read
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- Bangladesh signs deal with Siemens for 3,600MW power plant
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- One of the finest Bengali poets, Al Mahmud dies at 82
- Hifazat chief Shafi arrives in Tongi for Ijtema by helicopter
- 49 elected uncontested to reserved women parliamentary seats
- Dismissed employee kills 5 co-workers in Illinois factory shooting
- Barrister Razzaq’s resignation ‘hurts’ Jamaat-e-Islami
- Yaba peddlers surrender: Eight of them are Bodi’s relatives
- India's Modi warns Pakistan of strong response to Kashmir attack