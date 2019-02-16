Juventus make light work of Frosinone in 3-0 win

Paulo Dybala fired Juventus ahead after six minutes with a shot from the edge of the penalty area and defender Leonardo Bonucci, returning from injury, added the second 11 minutes later.

Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet with his 19th league goal of the season when he swept home Mario Mandzukic's pass in the 63rd minute.

Juventus, who visit Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, went 14 points clear of second-placed Napoli as they chase an eighth successive title.