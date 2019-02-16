Juventus make light work of Frosinone in 3-0 win
Published: 16 Feb 2019 05:04 AM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2019 05:04 AM BdST
Serie A leaders Juventus made light work of Frosinone as they scored twice in the first 20 minutes on the way to a 3-0 win over the relegation-threatened side on Friday.
Paulo Dybala fired Juventus ahead after six minutes with a shot from the edge of the penalty area and defender Leonardo Bonucci, returning from injury, added the second 11 minutes later.
Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet with his 19th league goal of the season when he swept home Mario Mandzukic's pass in the 63rd minute.
Juventus, who visit Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, went 14 points clear of second-placed Napoli as they chase an eighth successive title.
More stories
