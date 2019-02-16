Chile joins Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay in World Cup bid
Published: 16 Feb 2019
Chile joined three neighbouring South American countries in a bid to host the 2030 soccer World Cup, according to a joint statement from their governments released on Thursday.
The bid, which previously included only Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, is up against bids from England, and another bid from Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.
The 2030 World Cup will mark the centennial of soccer's most important championship. The first was held in Uruguay in 1930.
