Home > Sport

Real back in title fight after Madrid derby victory

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Feb 2019 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2019 11:46 PM BdST

Real Madrid barged their way back into the Spanish La Liga title race with a 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in a feisty derby at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Casemiro, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale's strikes inflicted Atletico's first home defeat of the season across all competitions and moved the European champions up to second, within five points of leaders Barcelona, as their revival under Santiago Solari continued.

Antoine Griezmann equalised for Atletico after Casemiro's overhead kick sent Real ahead, but Ramos slammed home from the penalty spot before halftime to silence the home fans.

Atletico's Alvaro Morata netted a brilliant lob against his former side but it was ruled out for offside before Bale drilled in the visitors' third to secure the points for Real Madrid.

Thomas Partey was dismissed after getting his second yellow card at the end of a disappointing afternoon for Diego Simeone's side, who dropped to third after losing for the second weekend in a row.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Betis score directly from corner

FILE PHOTO: The wreckage of the missing aircraft carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala is seen on the seabed near Guernsey, in this still image taken from video taken February 3, 2019. AAIB/ via Reuters

Body recovered from Sala plane wreckage

Malcom rescues draw for Barca against Real

Barcelona's Lionel Messi during training. Copa del Rey - FC Barcelona Training - Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona, Spain - February 5, 2019. Reuters

Messi named in 'Clasico' squad

No Messi uncertainty effect on Real: Solari

The wreckage of the missing aircraft carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala is seen on the seabed near Guernsey, in this still image taken from video taken February 3, 2019. AAIB/ via REUTERS TV

Body found in plane carrying Sala

Liverpool stutter in draw at West Ham

Real stroll to fourth straight win

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.