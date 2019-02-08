Valencia fight back in Cup draw after Betis score directly from corner
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Feb 2019 04:46 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 04:46 AM BdST
Real Betis captain Joaquin scored a remarkable goal straight from a corner in his side's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at home to Valencia on Thursday, but the visitors fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw.
Kevin Gameiro grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for Valencia after Denis Cheryshev had reduced the deficit with 20 minutes remaining, leaving the tie in the balance heading into the second leg at the Mestalla stadium on Feb. 28.
Betis striker Loren Moron headed Betis in front at the end of the first half and Joaquin doubled their advantage in bizarre circumstances early in the second.
The veteran midfielder whipped in a corner which crossed the line before Valencia's goalkeeper Jaume Domenech could pat it away, with the referee awarding the goal after consulting the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
Betis, who last lifted the trophy in 2005, looked to be in pole position to reach the final in May, which will be played at their stadium, but Russia forward Cheryshev punctured the party atmosphere with a glanced header.
Cheryshev almost levelled in the closing stages with a second header but instead struck the crossbar, but French striker Gameiro completed the comeback with a strike in added time.
The fightback gives Valencia a huge psychological edge heading into the second leg, knowing that a goalless or a 1-1 draw will be enough for them to reach the final.
Barcelona drew 1-1 at home to Real Madrid in the first leg of the other semi-final tie on Wednesday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Body recovered from wreckage of plane carrying footballer Sala: UK investigator
- Malcom rescues draw for Barcelona in cup semi against Real
- Messi uncertainty does not affect Madrid 'Clasico' plans – Solari
- Messi named in Barca squad for 'Clasico' but Valverde warns against taking risks
- Liverpool stutter in draw at West Ham
- Body found in wreckage of plane carrying football player Sala, investigators say
- Aguero hat-trick fires Man City to 3-1 win over Arsenal
- Confident Real stroll to fourth straight win
- Higuain scores first Chelsea goals, Spurs go second
- Inspirational Messi rescues draw for Barca in thrilling comeback against Valencia
Most Read
- Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
- I was just joking with the journalist: Secretary Mofazzel says on ‘suicide advice’
- H&M responds to sacking of Bangladesh garment workers, says ‘deeply concerned’
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- 'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father
- Government guideline to restrict private coaching legal: HC
- Body recovered from wreckage of plane carrying footballer Sala: UK investigator
- Trump says may declare Islamic State defeated next week