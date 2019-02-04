Home > Sport

Confident Real stroll to fourth straight win

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Feb 2019 04:09 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 04:09 AM BdST

Karim Benzema scored his sixth goal in four games as Real Madrid beat Alaves 3-0 on Sunday for a fourth successive La Liga victory which took the European champions to within eight points of leaders Barcelona.

The French striker knocked a cross from Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon into the net from close range on the half hour mark, breaking the deadlock against an organised Alaves side who beat Real 1-0 earlier in the season at Mendizorrotza.

Santiago Solari's side looked comfortable without hitting top gear although they did not seal the victory until in-form Brazilian Vinicius Jr. tapped into the net in the 80th minute to score his first goal in La Liga.

Spain international Alvaro Odriozola had a goal ruled out for offside but substitute Mariano Diaz completed the scoring with a diving header.

Real, the only top-three side in La Liga to win this weekend, moved on to 42 points, two behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, who lost 1-0 at Real Betis, and eight adrift of Barca who drew 2-2 at home to Valencia.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Real stroll to fourth straight win

Aguero fires Man City to 3-1 win over Arsenal

Chelsea's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Higuain scores first Chelsea goals

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal with Jordi Alba REUTERS

Messi earns draw for Barca against Valencia

Qatar celebrate winning the Asian Cup with the trophy. Football - AFC Asian Cup - Final - Japan v Qatar - Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - February 1, 2019. Reuters

Qatar beat Japan to claim Asian Cup

Barca meet Real in Copa del Rey semis

Barca crush Sevilla 6-1

Messi on target again as Barca overcome Girona

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.